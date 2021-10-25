Jesup JROTC teacher arrested, charged with sexual battery of student

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School JROTC teacher was arrested Friday and was charged with the sexual battery of a student, according to the Jesup Police Department (JPD).

JPD says 39-year-old Harold Hill allegedly assaulted a student Oct. 19. Hill was booked into the Wayne County Jail and faces false imprisonment and sexual battery charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details were released. JPD urges anyone with information to call Capt. Chris Hamilton at 912-256-4619.