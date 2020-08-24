Jerry Chambers sentenced to life in prison in deadly 2017 crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jerry Chambers Jr., the man convicted in a drive-by shooting and deadly car crash after July 4th celebrations in 2017, has been sentenced to prison.

Jerry Chambers

Chambers was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in regards to three counts of felony murder.

In March, a jury found Chambers guilty of ten criminal charges, including three counts of felony murder, three counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing police and reckless driving. He was found not guilty of aggravated assault and gang-related charges.

The case stems from an incident after July 4th celebrations back in 2017. Police say Chambers was driving a white SUV when shots were fired from the vehicle near City Market, one of Savannah’s busiest areas.

Police say officers chased after the SUV, which may have reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, until Chambers hit a pedestrian and then a pole. The pedestrian and two passengers inside the car died. 20-year-old Gabriel Magulias and 17-year-old Spencer Stuckey were the two passengers.

The pedestrian was later identified as a beloved restaurant manager, Scott Waldrup. His body was cut in half during the crash.

