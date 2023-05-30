JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jekyll Island Fire Department and Georgia State Patrol are searching for a teen who disappeared from a summer camp Monday.

Connor Mathis, 16, was last seen at Camp Jekyll on May 29. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds with short hair and braces. He was possibly wearing black shorts with a red T-shirt.

Residents in the surrounding areas have been asked to check around their homes for the teen. Police say Mathis is high-functioning autistic and “is most likely scared.”

If you have any information regarding Mathis’ whereabouts, call 911.