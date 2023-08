JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Jasper County Emergency Services are currently on the scene investigating a suspicious device found in a trunk of a vehicle.

According to JCSO, the vehicle is in the area of Brown’s Cove Road.

This JCSO is still investigating.

Expect heavy law enforcement and emergency services presence, and try to avoid the area until further notice.