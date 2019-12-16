JCSO investigating fatal shooting at nightclub on Speedway Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a nightclub near Hardeeville that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Speedway Boulevard. They found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and attempted life saving procedures. Multiple attempts were unsuccessful and the victim died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7591 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 843-717-4100.