RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday near Ridgeland.

Authorities say a call came in about 20 minutes after noon, stating one person had been shot. Witnesses saw a black sedan occupied by three Black males leaving the scene of the shooting.

Law enforcement remains in the area of Captain Bill Road just outside of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 843-726-7519.