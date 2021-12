Photo provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is asking the community for help to find a missing woman. JCSO says Chasity Lynn Evans was reported missing in November.

No further details were released.

Police urge anyone with information to call JCSO 843-726-7779, 843-726-7519 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.