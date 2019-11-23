Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest one in attempted murder incident, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested one for attempted murder in the Fordville community Friday.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Jashaun Heyward for Attempted Murder, Possession with Intention to Distribute Marijuana, Discharging a Firearm into a House, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

Jasper County officials say this arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident that happened Friday at around 4 p.m.

News 3 will have updates.