BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Jamarie Shekel Garner, 20, of Ridgeland, S.C., received a 18 year prison sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Garner entered the plea a week ahead of his trial for the shooting death of 18-year old Jamonte Markel Simmons.

In 2015, officials say Garner, then 15, and Simmons got in an argument over a stolen dirt bike. Officials say Garner grabbed a loaded shotgun from his brother’s hands and fired at Simmons.