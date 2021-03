Mug shot from Beaufort County Detention Center website of Terrance Hill, charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor under 11 years of age.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a Jasper County man Tuesday for conducting sexual acts with children.

Terrance Hill, 59, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with

minor under 11 years of age.

Hill was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.