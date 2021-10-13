Jasper County investigators arrest murder suspect

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Jasper County investigators have made an arrest in connection to a “suspicious death” last month.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) was called to Cypress Branch Road near Highway 321 on Sept. 18 where they found a man dead. Now identified as Tevin Platts, the victim was lying in the road with a single gunshot wound, JCSO said.

Nearly a month later, investigators arrested 31-year-old Clifford Gant, of Fairfax, in connection to Platts’ death. He was apprehended around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and booked at the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

JCSO said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-726-7777.