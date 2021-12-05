Jasper County car crash leaves 3 dead Saturday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A car crash in Jasper County left two drivers and a passenger dead Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Old Charleston Highway and Becks Ferry Road.

A Nissan Altima was heading north on Old Charleston Highway, while a Hyundai was trying to cross the highway when the two collided. Police say the two cars hit several trees on the side of the highway after the collision.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene along with a passenger, according to The Island Packet. The other driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital. That driver later died.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.