Jasper Co. hit and run victim dies; Highway Patrol seeks info

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say a pedestrian seriously injured in a hit and run in Jasper County last month has died.

Now, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping the public can help them find some answers in the Friday, Nov. 22, incident.

Highway officials say the pedestrian — who they have not released the identity of — was hit around 11:30 p.m. on Deerfield Road near Purrysburg Road.

They “sustained great bodily injuries” but died on Friday, Dec. 6.

The make and model of the vehicle that left the scene is unknown but, it is believed to have front end damage to the headlights, hood and grille.

Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at one of the following numbers: 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506.

Information can also be submitted anonymously and for a possible reward to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.