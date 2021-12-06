Jasper Co. deputy arrests Savannah man for sexual assault of minor

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor earlier this year.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the reported assault back on May 29.

The victim, who is under the age of 18, told authorities the suspect picked them up from a motel in Hardeeville where they were staying with relatives.

Now identified as 40-year-old Henry Alston, the suspect reportedly drove the victim to a secluded location outside of Hardeeville city limits where the assault occurred.

Law enforcement searched for Alston, a Savannah resident, and had reason to believe he left the state for Florida. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search for the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

It wasn’t until Saturday, Dec. 4, when a Jasper County deputy located Alston and placed him under arrest. He was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center and charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bond hearing was held for Alston Monday. He was denied bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7519 or 843-726-7779. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.