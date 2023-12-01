DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teachers at Beaufort County Schools dock at Palmetto Bay Marina every morning after they drive a boat here from Daufuskie Island.

There is a ferry service that brings the kids to and from school, but the teachers say they’re not allowed to ride it.

“It’s terrifying. When we come across the sound in the morning, my knees are knocking, and it’s not what I was trained to do. It’s not what I was prepared to do, but it’s what we have to do to keep our jobs,” Ashley Hollingsworth, a preschool teacher at Beaufort County Schools said.

Hollingsworth and her fellow teacher Lauren Scott are out of options.

They can either pay thousands of dollars in HOA fees to the Haig Point community to use the ferry service, they can pay out of pocket for a hotel or rental on the mainland, or – what they’re doing now – purchase a boat and drive themselves across the water.

“If we lived inside the gates of the community or paid the HOA or VOA fees or bought memberships that were half our salaries, then we could. So, I have done that for a year. It’s not financially long-term sustainable for a teacher,” Hollingsworth said.

Wind, rain, swells — these are all conditions the two women have driven through.

Before this year, neither of them had ever driven a boat.

Now, they have no choice.

“They could strike an object either in the dark or in the fog. Or, if it’s wavy, objects that float just below the surface of the water are easily hidden and could damage the boat to where they could be stranded out there in terrible weather, sinking,” Stewart Yarborough, a friend and boating professional said.

The first public ferry not run by Haig Point doesn’t leave the island until 8:30 a.m., well after the start of school.

Hollingsworth and Scott tell me the resulting stress hasn’t just taken a significant toll on them. It’s hurting their students too.

“I come to school not my best, not the best teacher because I’m stressed out that my life is in peril from the waves, from the tide, jumping off the boat to tie off the boat,” Lauren Scott, a Beaufort County Schools special education teacher said.

Before the last few years, both teachers told me they were allowed to ride the ferry to school with the students.

“In March of this year, Dr. Rodriguez with the school district signed an amendment to the contract that specifically excluded anyone living on Daufuskie island to come off the island to work for the district,” Hollingsworth said.

But there’s a catch.

“It still includes anyone going to the island to work for the district,” she continued.

Still, when I reached out to the school district, they said quote “The district does not provide transportation for employees from home to work. To do so could be considered a misappropriation of funds.”

I also spoke with the CEO of the Haig Point community, Adam Martin about the ferry situation — a ferry Hollingsworth tells me holds upwards of 40 people — but doesn’t carry more than around 10 students on any given day.

Martin says the terms of the contracted ferry service are laid out by the school, not Haig Point, and the school simply isn’t paying to transport teachers who live on Daufuskie.

But the two women told me they feel abandoned by both organizations, even with the community rallying around them.

“Everybody has tried to help except for the school district and Haig Point,” Hollingsworth said.