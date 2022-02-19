Iraqi national convicted for attempting to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi national has been convicted of smuggling guns through the Port of Savannah.

Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, of Clarkston, Georgia was found guilty in a federal trial of attempting to sneak 6 rifles and three handguns into the country, according to US Attorney David H. Estes.

Prosecutors say the weapons were concealed in a container and labeled “71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required.”

The firearms, which were discovered disassembled along with used automotive parts in a container at the Port of Savannah, had been obtained through purchases at various Atlanta-area sporting goods stores.

“As the Port of Savannah has continued to support substantially increased import and export traffic, our law enforcement partners have done an outstanding job of stepping up to intercept illegal shipments and maintain border security,” said Estes. “Stopping Al Jaberi’s smuggling attempt prevents a significant shipment of firearms to an already dangerous area of the world.”

Al Jaberi was remanded to custody pending sentencing. He faces up to ten years in prison as well as a fine.