BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County investigators have forensically linked an armed robbery to a man who was arrested on an unrelated robbery charge.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Andrew Brown on Feb. 22 and linked him to a prior armed robbery on Feb. 17. Deputies say the 37-year-old robbed a store on Old Jericho Road.

BCSO found Brown’s DNA at the scene. Brown was charged with armed robbery and will have a bond hearing on Aug. 18.