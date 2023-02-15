SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager from Savannah is facing sex crimes charges, including two counts of aggravated child molestation, according to a court document obtained by WSAV’s Investigative Unit.

The 19-year-old Mikeal Wilds is in the Chatham County Detention Center without a bond.

According to an incident report from the Savannah Police Department, the case began after a call on Jan. 12 of this year. The caller reported a “sex offense.”

The case is now being handled by the department’s Special Victims Unit.

Thursday, at the address Mikeal Wilds listed on his arrest paperwork, where Wilds says he lives with his mom, the woman at the door told WSAV, “you better get from my door before I call my lawyer.”

On the social media site Twitter, an account with Wilds’ name and photo claims to be the assistant basketball coach with Savannah High School.

A spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System told WSAV that isn’t true.

SCCPSS is aware of the arrest of 19-year-old Mikeal Wilds who claims on his social media accounts to be an assistant basketball coach at Savannah High School. Mr. Wilds is not an assistant basketball coach or full-time employee of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. We have confirmed that he has served as an event worker with our Athletics Department on an as-needed basis. He will not be working as event staff at any District venue pending the outcome of the allegations against him.” SCCPSS spokesperson Shelia Blanco

The aggravated statute added to the child molestation charge against Wilds, according to Georgia law, means the victim was physically injured or the allegation involves sodomy.

The Savannah Police Department, in emails with The Investigative Unit, say state law restricts access to reports in this case because of the claim of child abuse.