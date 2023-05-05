SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An elite Savannah school is now linked to an aggravated child molestation case, involving a teen with ties to the Savannah Chatham County School System. In a five-count indictment, signed by a grand jury on Wednesday, 19-year-old Mikeal Wilds is accused of convincing a child under the age of 16 to have sex with him.

The indictment says the acts happened on the campus of Benedictine Military School in December.

Wilds is now charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The 19-year-old was arrested in February during a traffic stop in Pooler. According to an incident report from that night, Wilds was driving on a learner’s permit. When the officer ran Wilds’ name warrants from the Savannah Police Department showed up.

The indictment says the December 19th, 2022 crime began in an area outside the Benedictine School’s gymnasium before Wilds convinced the underage teen boy to get in Wilds’ car to have sex.

The aggravated statute added to the child molestation charges, according to Georgia law, means the victim was physically injured during the crime.

Wilds, who posted on social media he was a basketball coach at Savannah Highschool, according to a spokesperson for Savannah’s school district, is not.

Savannah Chatham Public Schools told WSAV’s Investigative Unit in February that Wilds was a contract employee who would assist with sporting events but was not hired to directly interact with students.

It was WSAV who told Benedictine about the investigation. A spokesperson for the school said Savannah Police had never reached out, including to ask for any surveillance video, adding the December event was not a school event.

Benedictine said in a statement: