ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The home where police believe the attacks on Trent Lehrkamp happened is now part of a second investigation, with a different teenage victim.

The county’s police chief told WSAV’s Lead Investigative Reporter on Thursday, investigators are now working on a case where a teenage girl said she was shot at close range by an Orbeez gun. The toy launches gel-filled rounds the size of paintballs.

The complaint came days after the world learned about the attacks on Lehrkamp, but police believe it happened before Lehrkamp was dropped off at a Brunswick hospital.

The St. Simons Island home is owned by James and Lauren Strother. The family also owns a popular hardware store on the island. It is where at least two of the disturbing Snapchat images of Lehrkamp were taken.

In one of those photos, The Investigative Unit has linked Edward Rooker Hobby to Lehrkamp’s case. The teenager was arrested last November for criminal trespassing.

In a report from that arrest, Hobby’s mother noted her 17-year-old son had a problem with drinking.

Thursday, WSAV’s Investigative Unit confirmed Hobby was listed in other incident reports. The Glynn County Police Department says a request to see those will now have to be reviewed by the county’s attorney.

Lehrkamp continues to get better, undergoing treatment at an out-of-state facility. His family shares that Trent is excited about an upcoming summer camping trip, with thoughts of being back with his siblings soon.