SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A manhunt is underway in Midtown Savannah for two kidnapping suspects after officers say they were fired upon during a pursuit.

The kidnapping case is out of Fayetteville, North Carolina. SWAT is on scene.

According to SPD, police were alerted about a kidnapping suspect’s vehicle. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a pursuit began in which the two suspects fired at officers. The kidnapping victim and the officer are both uninjured.

The SWAT Team is currently going house to house searching for the suspect.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is also assisting with this search.

Habersham is currently closed between 34th and Victory.

Police have not yet given us a description of who they are looking for.

This is a developing story.