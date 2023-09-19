RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 has obtained a video of who Rincon police identify as a Rincon city councilman Levi Scott attempting to use his status within the city to get out of a traffic stop.

It is also not the only time he has appeared to do so.

The body camera video from a Rincon police on June 13, 2020, shows Scott’s interaction with Officer Ian Gallagher and Sgt. Brad Hayes after he was pulled over for suspicions of driving impaired.

Scott says, “Let’s be careful. If this has happened to me and somebody else complains, there’s gonna be some issues. I know you’re new. But I wanna realize…I want you to understand you work for the public. Okay? Okay, we’re good. Have them checked please, come Monday.”

Scott then tells police he recently met with the chief.

“We’ve got some issues going on here now,” says Scott, “I met with the chief and them Monday, no, last Tuesday. We’re gonna be careful with how we pursue individuals.”

At the end of the video, all parties return to their separate vehicles, and there are no records that indicate Scott was charged with anything.

This is not the only time Scott has appeared to try and use his status as leverage against law enforcement.

An incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 31, 2023 says Scott and his friend told both sheriff’s deputies and Eincon police officers to leave the property of a barber shop, to which a deputy responded:

“I then advised Levi that they were there as my back up and he did not have the right to tell them to leave. I advised Levi and Eric that I do not answer to city council, I answer to the Sheriff and they did not look like the Sheriff.”

A representative from the City of Rincon sent News 3 the following statement, saying the city is aware of the body cam footage.

“The City of a Rincon is aware of the body camera footage that has been released showing interactions between Rincon Police Department and Councilman Levi Scott. We want to be clear, we stand behind and support our law enforcement staff and ensure that we are protecting the safety of Rincon. As the body camera footage demonstrates, this holds true for any individual regardless of that individual’s community presence. In the age of transparency, body camera footage serves as both a guardian of accountability and a pillar of support for our dedicated police department, ensuring justice and fostering trust in our community.

The released information/footage was obtained through an open records request that was reviewed for release by our city attorney. Although it may provide a less than favorable image, it does not remove our requirement from providing this information to the public to remain transparent.

In the future, any matter deemed to be severe enough by the Rincon Police Department will be handled by an outside entity in an effort to remove any possibility of implicit bias just as they are currently.”

News 3 has also reached out to Mr. Scott directly and has not yet received a response.