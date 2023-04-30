TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid an overwhelming and extremely visible showing of law enforcement, thousands of people crowded Tybee Island’s beach on Saturday. Among the people enjoying the sunshine, a crowd estimated at least a thousand, part of a beach party promoted on social media as “PeachFest.”

For the two and a half hours the party stayed on the sand, the police didn’t appear to have any problems.

In a very different sight from the weekend before, a Tybee Island police truck patrolled near the group alongside ten state rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on ATVs. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter flew overhead, and a law enforcement boat just offshore.

There was dancing and drinking, as people enjoyed the public beach. But in videos from the WSAV Investigative Unit, it is not hard to spot liquor bottles and drug use. Glass isn’t allowed on Tybee’s beach. Despite that, the police did not have trouble, until it rained.

As the large crowd ran for cover, the rush created chaos on the island’s pier. Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputies stationed there struggled to stop people from dancing on top of picnic tables, fighting, and blasting music from portable speakers.

As that unfolded on the pier, police rushed through a rowdy crowd in a beachside parking lot to a reported robbery.

26 minutes later, in a show of force Chatham County Sheriff’s

Deputies with Tybee Police Officers, DNR Rangers, and State Troopers took back control of the pier, sending everyone off, and locking the gates behind them.

A fisherman who was at the end of the pier, away from the crowd, told WSAV’s Lead Investigative Reporter Brett Buffington he understood that everyone has to share the pier, and why police took action.

“Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to fish,” Christopher Morgan said.

Starting Friday and for most of Saturday as many as 100 extra law enforcement officers were helping Tybee Island Police, a high-ranking law enforcement source told WSAV’s Investigative Unit.

During that time, police recovered at least three guns, including an assault rifle and a pistol with an extended magazine, during traffic stops. In one of those stops, officers found drugs and a scale.

We know there were arrests on both Friday and Saturday. The City of Tybee Island likely won’t release the number of arrests or the reasons until Monday.

WSAV has confirmed four people leaving PeachFest on Saturday got into a car chase with a State Trooper. That ended with a pit maneuver and crash. The driver was arrested. The three teens in the car were treated for minor injuries.

The incredible law enforcement showing seemed to be a week too late. People who live on the island still want to know why only 40 officers had the task of dealing with an estimated 50 thousand people during Orange Crush Weekend, April 21-23.

The City’s Mayor, in an interview earlier in the week, said that a 2018 agreement with the Department of Justice limited what the city could do during “un-permitted” events, including Orange Crush. A major question the city will now have to answer is what changed in a week.

A town-hall meeting is set for Thursday where people who live on Tybee Island will likely demand answers from the people they elected and from Tybee Island’s City Manager Shawn Gillen.

WSAV’s Investigative Unit has already filled two lengthy Freedom of Information requests involving the city, its police department, and its top executive.

During both events, it was not the majority of people there for the parties who caused problems. But the people who broke rules, and laws, have not given either weekend a shining reputation on Tybee Island.