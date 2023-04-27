SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More troubles for the former Savannah Police Officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in 2022. Ernest Ferguson is in the Chatham County Detention Center on charges stemming from a robbery that happened in Savannah during last year’s holiday season.

It comes as News 3 is waiting to find out if Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones will charge Ferguson in the officer-involved shooting.

WSAV’s Investigative Unit has discovered that Ferguson is accused of stealing a $24,000 Rolex watch from Belk at Oglethorpe Mall back on December 27, 2022. He was booked on those charges about three weeks ago on April 10 while he was already at the Chatham County jail.

He’d been extradited from another jurisdiction where he’d been arrested on a separate charge.

Ferguson has been arrested four times that we know of since he shot and killed Lee during a stop in Savannah’s Carver Village neighborhood on June 24, 2022. He was arrested last September on a DUI charge in Liberty County, then again on New Year’s Day for allegedly shoplifting at a jewelry store in Florida.

Ferguson was arrested in February in Columbus, Georgia, on an outstanding warrant for the Florida case. During that arrest, officers say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him.

News 3’s discovery of Ferguson’s latest charge comes on day four of our News 3 Action Clock, as we press DA Jones on when she will make a decision about charges against Ferguson in the officer-involved shooting case.

When we asked her for an update on potential charges today, her reply was, “No comment.”