GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Four inmates were hurt at the Smith State Prison on Friday. The facility is a controversial center of repeated conflict and violence in Glennville. Three medical helicopters and an ambulance were called Friday afternoon to take four people to hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Correction says the violence was contained to one dorm at the facility.

Three of those inmates were flown to hospitals, and that spokesperson added all of the injuries were non-life threatening.

Despite the undisputed high cost of flying in a medical helicopter, the Georgia Department of Corrections tells WSAV’s Investigative Unit it is not the DOC’s decision how inmates are transported, saying it is not uncommon for helicopter flights from the Smith State Prison when injured inmates are being taken anywhere other than Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Georgia.