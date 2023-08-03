SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday afternoon, police called off the search for an inmate who escaped custody near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate’s name is Joseph Baynes. He was released into the custody of a law enforcement agency in Minnesota this morning. Baynes had been arrested in Bulloch County and was being held for a charge back in Minnesota.

Currently, police are searching outside of the buildings on the grounds looking for the Baynes.

Operations at the airport are still normal.

This is a developing story.