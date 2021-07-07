Inmate stabbed to death at Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An inmate is dead after a stabbing at Augusta State Medical Prison Friday evening.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins says the body is being taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy tomorrow morning.

Joan Heath with the Georgia Department of Corrections tells us the victim has been identified as Ali Tanner. Tanner was sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2015 in Bibb County for Felony Murder.

The investigation is being conducted by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards

