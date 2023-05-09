GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Smith State Prison inmate was sent to the hospital after a fight early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections said the fight involved four inmates.

Despite rumors, the spokesperson said no one was stabbed. No weapons were involved, they added.

The injured inmate’s condition is not known at this time.

This is at least the second fight among inmates in the past two weeks. On April 28, four inmates were hurt in a dispute.

Smith State Prison is a close security level prison for men located in Glennville with a maximum capacity of 1,615 inmates.