BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating an inmate’s death at the Pierce County Jail on Dec. 30, 2023.

According to law enforcement officials, Ethan Taylor, 21 of Patterson, Ga. was found dead in a cell after his arrest on Dec. 27.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler is set to complete the autopsy on the 21-year-old to determine the cause of death.

Please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 if you have any related information. Submit tips anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or going online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

