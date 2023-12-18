GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has confirmed that an inmate died on Dec. 13 at Coastal State Prison. According to investigators, Ryan Archer died last Wednesday after what investigators were saying he was involved in an altercation.

Archer was sentenced to 10 years, serving 2 for possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine out of Spalding County, with a maximum release date of June 2024.

Archer’s body was taken to the county coroner and then transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab to determine his official cause of death,

Archer’s death is being investigated by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards.

The GDC said that additional details are currently not available due to the ongoing investigation.