Inmate critically injured in stabbing at Coastal State Prison

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Coastal State Prison inmate was critically injured in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to an official at Chatham Emergency Services, the incident occurred at 2:42 p.m. The inmate was transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GA DOC) confirmed the stabbing, saying it didn’t involve any officers. GA DOC didn’t offer any additional details citing the active investigation.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.