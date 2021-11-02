Inmate charged with murder tries to escape SC jail, corrections officer reprimanded

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County jailed for murder has been charged with attempting to escape and a corrections officer has been reprimanded after an incident at the jail in late October.

Dre Glorvun Nazier Hampton was being moved from his cell to take a shower on Oct. 25 when he got away from the corrections officer and tried to run down a hallway to the kitchen area of the jail, according to Major David Young of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He was caught quickly and returned to his cell before he was able to leave the secured area, Young said.

The officer was disciplined for failing to follow proper procedures while moving Hampton from his cell, Young said.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is committed to holding inmates accountable for their actions while they are incarcerated in our facility,” Young said in an email to News13. “If an inmate does not follow procedures, causes disruptions, damages property, tries to get out of restraints, attempts to leave his area, etc., he will be criminally prosecuted if warranted. Just as the public holds us accountable, we are going to hold the inmates accountable.”

Hampton continues to be held without bond in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He’s charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and harboring or employing an escaped convict in the shooting death of a Florence man in November 2018.