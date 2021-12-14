Indictments: SC sheriff ordered deputy to shock inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina has been indicted and suspended from office after prosecutors say he ordered a deputy to shock an inmate three times.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said in a statement immediately after the May 2020 incident that the inmate attacked him while trying to escape from a cell. Lemon was indicted Tuesday on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

The deputy who shocked the inmate with a Taser faces the same charges. If convicted of the felony assault charge, they could each spend up to 20 years in prison.

The original charges against the inmate for assaulting a police officer still stand.