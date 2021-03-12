Indictment charges Augusta woman with sex trafficking conspiracy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, an Augusta woman faces charges of sex trafficking. The charges are linked to a newly unsealed federal indictment that files additional charges against the man to whom she was married at the time of the alleged offenses.

The federal indictment charges Amanda Gunn, 34, of Augusta, with Sex Trafficking Conspiracy and Obstruction of a Child Sex Trafficking Investigation.

In March of 2020, Gunn’s then-husband, Michael Gunn, 36, of Evans, initially was indicted on four counts of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The newly unsealed indictment additionally charges Michael Gunn with Sex Trafficking Conspiracy; Sex Trafficking of a Child; Coercion and Enticement of a Child to Engage in Sexual Activity; and Obstruction of a Child Sex Trafficking Investigation.

An FBI investigation in another state led agents to Michael Gunn as a source of child pornography, resulting in the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

He remains in custody.

In a related case, Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, of Graniteville, S.C., is named in a four-count federal indictment charging him with Sex Trafficking of a Minor; Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity; Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct; and Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI agents initiated the investigation of Grantham with information derived from the Gunn investigation.