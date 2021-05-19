‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Louisiana Black man

Editors note: the video above and pictures below contain graphic depictions.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody.

Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.

FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, Mona Hardin, center, mother of Ronald Greene, stands at a news conference outside the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.