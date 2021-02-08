Illegal firearms investigation nets 7 indictments in Southern District of Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Seven defendants face up to 10 years in prison for illegal firearms offenses in the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the Department of Justice, all seven are prohibited from possessing firearms because of either prior felony convictions or illegal drug use.

“Getting illegally possessed firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is a high priority of our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine stated. “This collaborative effort to enforce existing law makes our streets safer.”

The following individuals have been indicted:

William Thomas Nealous III, 30, of Martinez, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Julian Theophilus Moffett, 39, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Robert Kenneth Williams, 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Timothy Mario Mitchell, 23, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Deonte Brown, 26, of Port Wentworth, Ga., charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Burney Cobb, 40, of Port Wentworth, Ga, charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Clifford Pevey, 39, of Gainesville, Ga., charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

In addition to these cases, two defendants pleaded guilty to firearms charges and two have been sentenced:

Dominque Johnson, 32, of Augusta, sentenced to 60 months in prison, fined $1,500 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Ivan Hughes, 35, of Augusta, sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Patrick Allen Scott, 28, of Hephzibah, Ga., who pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and awaits sentencing; and,

Matthew Kyle Brazell, 34, of Grovetown, Ga., who pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, related to a prior conviction for domestic violence. Brazell awaits sentencing.

According to the DOJ, in the past three years, more than 650 defendants were federally charged in the Southern District for illegal firearm offenses and most often for carrying a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

The cases are being investigated under the DOJ in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, Savannah Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rincon Police Department and Port Wentworth Police Department.