I-95 crash in Camden Co. causes traffic back up for at least 50 miles

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on I-95 in Camden County has northbound traffic backed up for at least 50 miles.
A semi-truck and several other vehicles crashed near mile marker 16, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted that the crash is deadly.
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
Camden County Deputies tell News 3 that I-95 is at a standstill, as are all secondary roads near the crash, as authorities reroute traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.