I-95 crash in Camden Co. causes traffic back up for at least 50 miles

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on I-95 in Camden County has northbound traffic backed up for at least 50 miles.

A semi-truck and several other vehicles crashed near mile marker 16, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted that the crash is deadly.

Interstate 95 South is shut down at mile marker 22 in Camden County due to a multi vehicle fatal accident at mile marker 16. Please avoid this area and take an alternate route.



DPS PIO pic.twitter.com/isV8v7m9u4 — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) July 17, 2021

Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.

Camden County Deputies tell News 3 that I-95 is at a standstill, as are all secondary roads near the crash, as authorities reroute traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.