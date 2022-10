CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality.

Traffic going East on Hwy 80 is being diverted to Johnny Mercer and traffic traveling West on Hwy 80 is being turned around.

Police say it is unknown when the road will reopen.

Georgia State Patrol is Investigating.