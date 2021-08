TOWNSEND, Ga. (WSAV) – The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple’s murder-suicide.

According to Col. Danny Lowe, the bodies of a husband and wife were discovered at a home on Atwood Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Further details are very limited at this time. Lowe said the sheriff’s office is still looking into the events leading up to the incident.

There is no threat to the public, he added.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.