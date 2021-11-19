Hunter Army Airfield contractor pleads guilty to stabbing himself and blaming soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Eric T. Nakamura, 49, of Beaufort, admitted he lied to Army investigators when he claimed to have been assaulted on post.

Nakamura pleaded guilty to one count of False Statement Made to a Department or Agency of the United States.

Nakamura faces a possible statutory penalty of up to five years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and up to five years of supervised release following any prison term.

The DOJ says Nakamura admitted that he lied to a special agent from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) when he claimed that on July 20, 2020, he was stabbed with a knife and robbed by an unknown person in an Army uniform with the name tape “Brown” while in the lab in which he worked at Hunter Army Airfield.

Officials says after Nakamura was confronted with video evidence from a building across the street from the lab, he admitted that he had stabbed himself with a kitchen knife.

Nakamura awaits sentencing.