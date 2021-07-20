Hunter Army Airfield contractor charged with lying about assault on post

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hunter Army Airfield contractor was indicted after he allegedly made false claims about being assaulted on post, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

The Beaufort man was indicted on three felony charges, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the district. Each charge carries a five-year sentence, totaling up to 15 years in federal prison.

Eric T. Nakamura, 49, was charged with three counts of False Statement Made to a Department or Agency of the United States. He also faces five years of supervised release, if convicted. Nakamura claims he was stabbed and robbed by an unknown person wearing an Army uniform with the nameplate “Brown” on it, Estes said.

Nakamura claims the incident occurred last July in the lab where he worked at Hunter Army Airfield. Army investigators allege Nakamura repeated those claims in interviews with special agents but actually, had stabbed himself with a knife and was not robbed.

“Army investigators spent substantial time and taxpayer resources investigating this alleged assault,” Estes said. “We commend their diligence in seeking a resolution to this case.”