SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Power says that several hundred customers are without power following a storm that’s traveling through southern Georgia and South Carolina.

Roughly 6,000 people are being affected by power outages. In Guyton, more than 1800 customers’ power is out, in Springfield, almost 2,000 people are affected, and in Rincon, more than 600 people are experiencing an outage. Closer to Savannah, Pooler residents are also experiencing power outages with over 500 affected.

Dominion Energy says there are about 3,700 outages between Hardeeville and Bluffton.