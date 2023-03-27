GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people showed up at a vigil Monday night in front of the Brunswick hospital where 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp is recovering.

The teenager was the victim of what Glynn County Police call a “hazing incident” six days ago.

The teenager was put on a ventilator immediately after being dropped off at the hospital by three teenagers last Tuesday.

In a community still reeling from the emotions left behind by what was widely considered law enforcement inaction in the Ahmaud Arbery case, the woman who organized the prayer rally vowed not to let it take 74 days for an arrest in Trent’s case.

“I feel like because we have been here before, we already kinda knew what police department was involved,” community activist Theawanza Brooks told WSAV. “It’s been over a week and no arrests have been made. I’m glad the community has come together once again to stand up for what is right.”

Brooks rallied the crowd to a roar when she said Trent’s sister was watching from an upstairs window overlooking the parking lot.

At one o’clock, a Saturday protest is scheduled on St. Simons island, near the community’s pier. The location is essentially at the front door of the island hardware store owned by James and Lauren Strother.

The WSAV Investigative Unit has learned at least one of the attacks on Trent Lehrkamp happened at the Strothers’ home.

At Monday’s vigil, Brooks said she wanted Trent to know his community wouldn’t let what happened to him go unanswered, adding that she wanted the 19-year-old to know the people accused of attacking him were not his friends.