SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As part of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Thunder Task Force Operation, Savannah Police and Georgia State Patrol arrested 55 people on DUI charges during sobriety road checks last weekend.

The Operation began on Wednesday, June 7 and wrapped up early Sunday morning. Law enforcement officers focused on seatbelt and distracted driving enforcement on the first two days of the campaign and driving under the influence on the last two days.

Over the course of the four-day operation, Savannah Police and Georgia State troopers issued 994 citations and 180 warnings. Of the citations, 265 were for seat belt violations, 166 for distracted driving/hands-free law violations, 62 citations for child safety seat law violations, and 30 citations to people driving on a suspended license. Nine people were arrested on drug charges, 10 on other felony charges, and two fugitives were apprehended.

“I want to commend the outstanding teamwork that saved lives by taking 55 impaired drivers off the road this weekend,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “It is concerning that so many people would choose to drive under the influence after we issued our warning before the operation started. All drunk and drugged driving deaths are preventable and state and local law enforcement officers will continue to lock up every DUI driver they find to protect everyone traveling on our highways, roads, and streets.”

The Thunder Task Force Operation plans to continue working with Savannah Police Department for enhanced traffic enforcement operations for the next several months.