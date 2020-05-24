Hundreds march, mother speaks after arrest of man accused of filming Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN/WJXT) – Hundreds of people joined a march in honor of Ahmaud Arbery on Saturday, two days after the arrest of William Bryan Jr., the man accused of recording the shooting death of Arbery.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, was at the march with Arbery’s father and spoke about the turn out.

“It gives me strength because at one point in the very beginning, I was really weak because I didn’t think justice would ever come,” Cooper-Jones said. “But seeing that I have support, I have others, thousands of people nationally and internationally that are standing with me and my family, it means a lot.”

The march was organized by the Lambda Tau chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. The group says some of its members had a personal relationship with Arbery and even coached him in high school.

“Take time to honor the man that was Ahmaud Arbery,” Keith Reddings, chapter president said. “This man had dreams he had goals that were taken away from him.”

The march was 2.23 miles long to honor the date, Feb. 23, that Arbery was killed. It started at the historic Risley building in Brunswick and ended at Seldon Park.

When asked about the arrest of Bryan, Cooper-Jones said she thought, “We finally got him.”

She says she knew the arrest would come because she knew from the beginning he was involved. She says she believes there are other parties that still need to be investigated.

Some marchers say the Abery case feels personal to them.

“I think about my sons and my daughter who run and exercise every day, it could’ve been one of them,” Rev. Quentin Morris of Tremomt Temple Baptist Church said. “So, the day we can come together, we can change the face of the nation, charge then mindset of people and realize this could’ve been your son, this could’ve been your daughter, it could’ve been you.”

The march was followed by a celebration of life at the park.

