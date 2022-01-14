Human remains identified as Augusta man last seen in 2018

AUGUSTA/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains that were found in Augusta in 2019 as Tyrone Timothy Hughes.

The 36-year-old was last seen by his family and friends on December 9th, 2018. He was officially reported missing January 4th, 2019.

Hughes’ remains were recovered from Briar Creek within the 4700 block of Story Mill Road in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff Office and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case together as a Homicide.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Or the Richmond County sheriff’s Office at (706) 828-1020 or (706) 828-1080.

This case is still in the initial stage of the investigation and more information will be released when available.