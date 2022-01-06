Human remains found on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Human remains were found in a wooded area on St. Helena Island Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officials said partial skeletal remains were found off of Dulamo Road around 2:30 p.m., though they didn’t immediately provide details on who made the discovery.

BCSO said the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, and the remains were confirmed to be human.

A forensic anthropologist is expected to examine the remains to determine details on the person’s death and identifying characteristics.

After that, additional analyses may be needed to identify the individual, BCSO said.

