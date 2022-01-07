Human remains found in retention pond near Brunswick paper plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains were found Friday in a retention pond in Brunswick, according to police.

Just before 8 a.m., officials received a 911 call of “a possible deceased person” at Brunswick Cellulose, a paper plant located at 1400 9th Street.

Along with Glynn County Fire Rescue, the Glynn County Police Department responded to the scene where they were advised of possible human remains in a nearby retention pond.

According to the department, the remains have been located but the recovery process is ongoing.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals and use of the pond, recovery of the remains is delayed to ensure the health and safety of all police and fire personnel,” Glynn County PD stated.

“There are no identifying features,” a tweet from the department reads.

Officials said the remains will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.