GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say that human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Habersham St. and Faith Ave in Glynn County Friday afternoon.

The property that the remains were found on belongs to the Glynn County School Board. The remains were discovered when Glynn County School Police (GCSP) were checking the property for a homeless encampment. GCSP called for assistance from the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) when they came across the human remains.

GCPD Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians searched the area and are working on processing the scene. According to GCPD, the remains will be collected and sent to the GBI lab for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to call

the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645