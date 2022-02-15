Human remains found in Evans County

DAISY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains in a small city in Evans County.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed a body was found in Daisy, located just east of Claxton. Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards said a resident found the remains near Highway 280.

Daisy Mayor Eddie Ball said there is no threat to the public at this time.

“To all concerned, please know that the people of Daisy and all travelers passing through are great city can still and always feel safe, even in the midst of this,” Ball stated.

Edwards said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now working the case. WSAV News 3 has reached out to to the agency for details on the investigation.